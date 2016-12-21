From Victoria Beckham X Estée Lauder to Gwen Stefani with Urban Decay, 2016 has gifted us with many a lustworthy celebrity beauty collaboration.
But no one could have prepared us for the collab announcement that was going to round off the year: Paris Hilton X Lidl.
Yes, that’s right, in a move that could only happen in 2016, everyone’s favourite heiress has teamed up with the German supermarket chain to produce a haircare range.
Hilton announced the news by posting a video on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday 20 December.
She had first hinted she had been working with the supermarket chain a couple of days earlier, but waited to reveal the nature of their collaboration.
The range includes a brush set (£1.99), hair dryer (£9.99), straighteners (£12.99), a wave curler tool (£16.99), a rotating hot air styler (£16.99) and a multi-function styler (£12.99).
Hilton’s announcement came as a shock to many of her followers.