    17/10/2017 11:59 BST

    The Most Beautiful Wedding Dresses From Pakistan's Lahore Bridal Week

    Trends include cut-outs and peplums.

    The wedding dresses on show at Bridal Fashion Week in Lahore were truly swoon-worthy. 

    The event hosted by Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) and L’Oréal Paris, took place between 14-16 October 2017. 

    Currently in its 7th year, this highlight of the Pakistani fashion calendar saw bejewelled and colourful garments from 25 of Pakistan’s top designers on display. 

    ARIF ALI via Getty Images
    Pakistan's Lahore Bridal Week (PLBW), design by Shazia and Sehr.
    ARIF ALI via Getty Images
    PLBW, design by Zuria.

    The aesthetic was overall traditional, with varying takes on the sari and embellishments like bindis and nose-rings. 

    ARIF ALI via Getty Images
    PLBW, design by Shazia and Sehr.
    ARIF ALI via Getty Images
    PLBW, design by Shazia and Sehr.

    But many of the designs also gave a nod to modern modes of dress, with a cut-out here and there.

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    PLBW. 

    Other universal trends included peplum tops, off-the-shoulder tunics and carefully placed diaphanous fabrics. 

    ARIF ALI via Getty Images
    PLBW, design by Tabya Khan

    This year’s PFDC L’Oréal extravaganza revealed dresses so striking that the event has been trending on social all around the world.

    A post shared by PFDC Official (@pfdcofficial) on

    Famous actors and ‘It’ couples even made an appearance on the runway, which obviously went viral. 

    A photograph of TV stars Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir in traditional dress garnered over 6,400 in 13 hours. Talk about star power. 

    Top designer Fahad Hussayn had acting giants Mikaal Zulfiqar and Amna Ilyas walk his show’s finale.

    The post Zulfigar shared with his 411,000 Instagram fans got over 4,400 likes in less than five hours.  

    Kudos to all the designers for making the most memorable event so far. 

    ARIF ALI via Getty Images
    PLBW 2017, design by Faiza Saqlain. 

