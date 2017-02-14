From the Weasley’s Ford Anglia to Dick Van Dyke’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, flying cars are a common sight in films and books.

Well, as of this week, you now can buy your very own road and air-legal flying car for the not-at-all-eye-watering-price of £425,000 (pre-tax).

At that price, you’ll get the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer Edition and some flight instruction sessions, thank god.

Set for 2018 deliveries, the Dutch-made vehicle has three wheels, foldable rotor blades, and two Rotax engines – one for driving and one for flying.