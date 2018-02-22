Paloma Faith Gets Caught Fake Laughing As Dua Lipa Beats Her To Brit Award

Watching losing nominees having to feign happiness as other people win is undoubtedly one of the best things about awards shows - something which Paloma Faith has proved once again.
The singer had to quickly whack on a beaming smile, after being caught looking less than impressed as she lost out at Wednesday (21 February) night’s Brit Awards.
Paloma was one of the nominated artists for Best Female at this year’s ceremony, but the prize went to Dua Lipa.
In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment during the live broadcast, the camera panned to Paloma as Dua headed to the stage to collect her award.
The ‘Cry Baby’ singer wasn’t exactly looking thrilled at the result, but soon changed her tune when a friend sat next to her appeared to say word “camera” to her.
She then painted on a beaming smile before letting out a big, old laugh.
Awks.
The Best British Solo Female was the only category Paolma was nominated in, but she picked up some serious respect from everyone when she educated Royal Blood about the #MeToo red carpet protest.
She was caught berating the band on camera, questioning why they were not supporting the movement by carrying white roses in solidarity with victims of sexual abuse.
“You should be carrying these, in camaraderie with women. Why’s it just the women carrying these?” she asked them.
As the two musicians seemed confused, Paloma explained: “This is for the men [too], please take one. It’s to say ‘me too’, it’s the campaign, that’s what the symbol is.”