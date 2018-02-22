Paloma Faith Gets Caught Fake Laughing As Dua Lipa Beats Her To Brit Award

Watching losing nominees having to feign happiness as other people win is undoubtedly one of the best things about awards shows - something which Paloma Faith has proved once again.

The singer had to quickly whack on a beaming smile, after being caught looking less than impressed as she lost out at Wednesday (21 February) night’s Brit Awards.

Paloma was one of the nominated artists for Best Female at this year’s ceremony, but the prize went to Dua Lipa.