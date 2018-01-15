So far, Dua Lipa is the only female act confirmed to perform at the 2018 Brits, with Ed Sheeran , Sam Smith , Stormzy and Foo Fighters making up the list of men revealed to be playing.

Paloma Faith has hit out at the Brit Awards for only having one woman on the bill at next month’s ceremony.

During an interview with The Mirror, she was asked if she felt like it was a good time to be a woman in pop, to which she responded: “That’s what they keep telling us, but it looks like all men performing again except for one woman at the Brits.”

While this is currently the case, it is worth noting that more acts are expected to be announced in due course.

HuffPost UK has also contacted a Brits spokesperson for comment and is awaiting a response.

Paloma, who is nominated for Best Female this year, was speaking after performing at this year’s nominations show, which aired on Saturday (13 January).