    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/01/2018 10:51 GMT

    Paloma Faith Slams Brit Awards For Only Having One Female Performer On 2018 Ceremony Bill

    She's nominated for Best British Solo Female this year, having won in 2015.

    Paloma Faith has hit out at the Brit Awards for only having one woman on the bill at next month’s ceremony. 

    So far, Dua Lipa is the only female act confirmed to perform at the 2018 Brits, with Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Foo Fighters making up the list of men revealed to be playing.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Paloma Faith

    During an interview with The Mirror, she was asked if she felt like it was a good time to be a woman in pop, to which she responded: “That’s what they keep telling us, but it looks like all men performing again except for one woman at the Brits.”

    While this is currently the case, it is worth noting that more acts are expected to be announced in due course. 

    HuffPost UK has also contacted a Brits spokesperson for comment and is awaiting a response.

    Paloma, who is nominated for Best Female this year, was speaking after performing at this year’s nominations show, which aired on Saturday (13 January). 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Paloma performed at this year's Brits nominations show

    Meanwhile, Sam Smith is performing at the ceremony despite being completely snubbed by the awards, having failed to be nominated for Best Male or Best British Album.

    Dua Lipa leads the way with a record five nominations - the most a solo British female artist has ever received. 

    The Brit Awards will take place on 21 February at London’s O2 Arena, hosted by Jack Whitehall

    Take a look at the full list of nominations here

