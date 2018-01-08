Paloma Faith has spoken out about her former stomping ground, ‘The Voice’, admitting she doesn’t think the show is very good at looking after its talent when a series ends.

Now into its seventh series, ‘The Voice’ has become infamous over the years for the fact that none of its winners or finalists have gone on to stardom after the show, particularly in comparison to its main rival, ‘The X Factor’.

Former coach Paloma has now shared her take on why this might be, blaming show bosses for not looking after the talent who take part.