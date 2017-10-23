Paloma Faith Gatecrashes A Gay Couple's Wedding And Proceeds To Marry Them

Paloma Faith left TV viewers reaching for the tissues during Sunday (22 October) night’s episode of ‘Your Song’, during which she gatecrashed a gay couple’s wedding and proceeded to officiate their ceremony.
The special ITV show saw singers surprising their fans, and groom James was totally blindsided when Paloma stormed into the ceremony, which had been secretly organised by his boyfriend Chris.
She then went one step further, officiating the ceremony and performing for the newlywed couple.
As you’d expect, many viewers were left feeling a little bit emotional:
Paloma had already played a part in the couple’s engagement too, when James answered a callout from her on Valentine’s Day.
The singer had offered to make personalised videos for couples who were apart on the occasion and James asked if she would make a video for Chris, asking for his hand in marriage.
Paloma hit headlines over the weekend when she revealed that she is raising her first child as gender neutral.
She welcomed her first baby, with partner Leyman Lahcine, in December 2016 and opened up to the Mirror about her parenting approach.
“I’m loving being a mum,” she said. “I want two or three kids in all and they’ll be gender neutral.”