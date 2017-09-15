All Sections
    15/09/2017 14:00 BST | Updated 18/09/2017 15:21 BST

    London Fashion Week: Pam Hogg's Headgear Is Giving Us Major Marge Simpson De Pompadour Vibes

    Margie Antoinette

    Pam Hogg showcased her SS18 collection at a Fashion Scout show during London Fashion Week and the rock star designer was as bold as ever. 

    The models walked down the catwalk in nearly-naked tulle of salmon pink, baby blue and fuchsia hues. 

    But the most eye-catching part of the show was the headwear some of the models were exhibiting. 

    A post shared by Charli Fisher (@charlifisher) on

    The sky-scraping headgear had us suddenly thinking about cakes, posh wigs and a certain cartoon character.

    If Marge Simpson was the last queen of France...

    Hogg posed backstage with rock n’ roll It Girl, Alice Dellal. Both ladies looked fabulous. 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Hogg also took a moment to pose with some of her other models.

    But only the ones with the outrageous head gear got a coveted moment with the designer.  

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    The makeup, too, was on point: with soft pink and purple shadows complimenting a red lip. This look was a tastefully decadent take we’re sure to indulge this party season.

    And, although we wouldn’t exactly wear these outfits in the office (in fact, they were a little NSFW), the ensembles did give us major #stylegoals.  

    A post shared by Rosa Crepax (@rosa_crepax) on

    Rock on, Pam. 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Conversations