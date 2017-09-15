Pam Hogg showcased her SS18 collection at a Fashion Scout show during London Fashion Week and the rock star designer was as bold as ever.
The models walked down the catwalk in nearly-naked tulle of salmon pink, baby blue and fuchsia hues.
But the most eye-catching part of the show was the headwear some of the models were exhibiting.
The sky-scraping headgear had us suddenly thinking about cakes, posh wigs and a certain cartoon character.
If Marge Simpson was the last queen of France...
Hogg posed backstage with rock n’ roll It Girl, Alice Dellal. Both ladies looked fabulous.
Hogg also took a moment to pose with some of her other models.
But only the ones with the outrageous head gear got a coveted moment with the designer.
The makeup, too, was on point: with soft pink and purple shadows complimenting a red lip. This look was a tastefully decadent take we’re sure to indulge this party season.
And, although we wouldn’t exactly wear these outfits in the office (in fact, they were a little NSFW), the ensembles did give us major #stylegoals.
Rock on, Pam.