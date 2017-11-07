The sight of Pam St Clement aboard a Magical Mystery Bus, taking a weed-themed road trip across America, could leave you fearing that you’re somehow tripping out. Don’t panic though: You’re not high, she is. Pam has been eating marijuana-infused gnocchi with Linda Robson, in a real-life scene that will air on TV next week.

The three-part documentary ‘Gone To Pot’ sounds like it would more at home on Viceland - or at the very least a 10pm slot on Channel 5 - but it’s ITV who commissioned the series, which sees some familiar faces - the ex-‘EastEnders’ actress, Linda, John Fashanu, Christopher Biggins and Bobby George - on a voyage of discovery, learning more about the drug.

Before jetting off to California, Pam had little first-hand experience of it - “I’d smoked a bit when I was younger but nothing great… And like all good politicians of course, I didn’t inhale” - but when HuffPost UK spoke with the actress just days after she returned to the UK, she explained that the trip did succeed in changing her perceptions.

In the first episode, viewers will see the gang learn that many medical users in the US are over 55 - a factor that helped ITV decide who could be good for the show - as they visit a dispensary to learn about which products could help their various ailments.

Pam suffers from polymyalgia rheumatica, a condition that affects the joints, and is prescribed a bottle of drops for the pain and inflammation. However, when they enter federal airspace while flying from Colorado to California, the marijuana products have to be thrown in the bin, and Pam admitted she’d have liked longer to try them.

“We couldn’t make a valued judgement about it,” she said, before stating she’d “absolutely” try the drops again, if they were legal in the UK. “We met too many people who said it was beneficial to ignore it.

“There is a lobby which says, ‘No, no, no It’s dangerous’, because they see the effects of this plant on youngsters, with schizophrenia and things like that.