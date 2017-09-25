A pregnancy and stillbirth charity has criticised Pampers for featuring “misinformation” on its website, which could lead mums-to-be to miss signs their baby is in distress.

A Pampers spokesperson told HuffPost UK they are in the process of removing a line advising women who are 31 week pregnant that “less-frequent movement now means [your baby’s] right on track”.

“Pampers prides ourselves in providing a useful and informative website for all parents. In this instance, the information was out of date and is urgently being updated,” they said.

“We apologise for any confusion this might have caused. If you notice any changes in the movement of your baby, please do call your midwife so they can provide guidance and reassurance.”