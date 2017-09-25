A pregnancy and stillbirth charity has criticised Pampers for featuring “misinformation” on its website, which could lead mums-to-be to miss signs their baby is in distress.
A Pampers spokesperson told HuffPost UK they are in the process of removing a line advising women who are 31 week pregnant that “less-frequent movement now means [your baby’s] right on track”.
“Pampers prides ourselves in providing a useful and informative website for all parents. In this instance, the information was out of date and is urgently being updated,” they said.
“We apologise for any confusion this might have caused. If you notice any changes in the movement of your baby, please do call your midwife so they can provide guidance and reassurance.”
The incorrect advice on the Pampers’ website stated:
″Don’t worry if your baby seems less active as the weeks progress. In fact, less-frequent movement now means she’s right on track (assuming you are counting 10 movements in an hour or two each day). Her movements are simply becoming less erratic and more organised; also, there’s not as much room in your uterus as there was just a few weeks ago”
Elizabeth Hutton, CEO of pregnancy and stillbirth charity Kicks Count told HuffPost UK that this is “wrong on every point”.
Your baby should not be less active as the weeks progress.
There is no set number of kicks you should feel in a day, but mums-to-be should get to know their baby’s regular pattern and report any change to your midwife or a medical professional, as less frequent movement can be a sign the baby is in distress.
“As a charity, Kicks Count is acutely aware of the importance of consistent messaging when it comes to pregnancy advice,” said Hutton.
“We do a lot of work with midwives and hospitals to make sure our advice about monitoring of baby movement is heard, but we know that 49% of women get their pregnancy advice via the internet.
“Firms like Pampers are hugely influential so it is important that they are giving out the correct information to pregnant women.
“It is simply not correct to say that babies slow down in the run up to birth – your baby should follow a consistent pattern of movement right up until the time it is born.
“If there is any change, the accepted advice from both ourselves and the medical profession is that you should seek medical assistance.
“We have been in touch with Pampers about this issue and they have assured us that they are taking action.”