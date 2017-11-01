Pancreatic Cancer: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer because it often remains undetected until it has reached an advanced stage.

To put the severity of the disease into perspective, in 2014 there were more than 9,600 new diagnoses in the UK and almost as many deaths (more than 8,800).

As the name suggests, the cancer attacks the pancreas which is a large gland that lies behind the stomach. The job of the pancreas is to makes enzymes, which help to break down food, and hormones, which control the level of sugar in the blood.

To coincide with Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month and in light of a new report revealing a third of adults would not be worried if they suffered from key symptoms of the disease, we spoke to experts about the signs to look out for, as well as causes and treatment.