    • LIFESTYLE
    11/07/2017 14:47 BST | Updated 11/07/2017 15:32 BST

    Panoramic Selfie Turns Paranormal After Unfortunately Timed Sneeze

    She's probably not going to thank him for this.

    It has to be said, no one has ever looked particularly photogenic when sneezing… but who knew you could look this scary.

    This panoramic selfie made its way onto picture-sharing website Imgur after capturing one of its subjects in a gruesome two-headed pose as she sneezed.

    Imgur
    'She sneezed/summoned Satan during a panoramic selfie photo' 

    Owing to the sweeping nature of the shot, the result – featuring both a picture perfect pose as well as something resembling a supernatural snarl - could be described as more paranormal than panoramic.

    She’s probably not going to thank him for this. 

