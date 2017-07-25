Pantone Tea Chart Divides Nation On What Does (And Doesn't) Make A Good Cuppa

Brits are furiously debating what colour a cup of tea should be, all thanks to a viral Pantone tea chart.

Twitter account @YorkshireProbs asked people to choose their ideal shade of tea using the chart, with complete uncertainty surrounding how the nation would react (after all, wars were started over less).

The British public couldn’t quite agree on a perfect colour, however they’ve all come to an agreement on one thing: milky tea is the devil.