Jeremy Corbyn has said the Queen should apologise for her advisers investing in offshore funds.

The Duchy of Lancaster, the private estate of the Queen, was found to have millions of pounds invested in offshore arrangements.

Around £10m from the Queen’s private fund was paid into funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda between 2004 and 2005, according to the so-called Paradise Papers leak.

Asked on Monday if the Queen should say sorry, Corbyn said:

“Anyone that is putting money into tax havens in order to avoid taxation in Britain, and obviously investigations have to take place, should do two things: not just apologise for it but also recognise what it does to our society. “If a very wealthy person wants to avoid taxation in Britain and therefore put money into a tax haven somewhere, who loses? Schools, hospitals, housing, all those public services lose and the rest of the population have to pay to cover up the deficit created by that.”

