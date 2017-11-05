The Queen’s private estate invested in controversial retailer BrightHouse as part of millions of pounds sunk into offshore funds that have never before been disclosed, it has been claimed.

Millions of documents have been leaked as part of the so-called Paradise Papers that reveal how the powerful and wealthy have secretly invested vast sums in offshore tax havens.

The most eye-catching is the claim the Queen, through the Duchy of Lancaster, has invested in an array of businesses, including the Britain’s biggest rent-to-own retailer that was recently forced to compensate nearly 250,000 customers for its exploitative behaviour.

Around 13.4 million files are said to have been disclosed, which comes one year after the disclosure of the Panama Papers sent shockwaves through the world of business.

Two offshore service providers are said to be the source of the material, along with the company registries of 19 tax havens.

Here are some of the most startling revelations from 100 media groups investigating the papers, including the BBC and The Guardian.

1. The Queen’s private estate secretly invest vast amounts.

The Queen’s private estate has been found to have millions of pounds invested in offshore tax havens, according to reports.

It is alleged that the Duchy of Lancaster, which handles the Queen’s investments, has held funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.

Around £10 million of the Queen’s private cash is said to have been tied up in offshore portfolios, the BBC reports.

There is nothing to suggest that any investments are illegal, the broadcaster added.

Among the investments is in retailer BrightHouse, which has been accused of exploiting the poor by overcharging customers and using hard sell tactics on the vulnerable.

It was last month ordered to pay £14.8m in compensation to 249,000 customers.