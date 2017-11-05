The Queen’s private estate invested in controversial retailer BrightHouse as part of millions of pounds sunk into offshore funds that have never before been disclosed, it has been claimed.
Millions of documents have been leaked as part of the so-called Paradise Papers that reveal how the powerful and wealthy have secretly invested vast sums in offshore tax havens.
The most eye-catching is the claim the Queen, through the Duchy of Lancaster, has invested in an array of businesses, including the Britain’s biggest rent-to-own retailer that was recently forced to compensate nearly 250,000 customers for its exploitative behaviour.
Around 13.4 million files are said to have been disclosed, which comes one year after the disclosure of the Panama Papers sent shockwaves through the world of business.
Two offshore service providers are said to be the source of the material, along with the company registries of 19 tax havens.
Here are some of the most startling revelations from 100 media groups investigating the papers, including the BBC and The Guardian.
1. The Queen’s private estate secretly invest vast amounts.
The Queen’s private estate has been found to have millions of pounds invested in offshore tax havens, according to reports.
It is alleged that the Duchy of Lancaster, which handles the Queen’s investments, has held funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.
Around £10 million of the Queen’s private cash is said to have been tied up in offshore portfolios, the BBC reports.
There is nothing to suggest that any investments are illegal, the broadcaster added.
Among the investments is in retailer BrightHouse, which has been accused of exploiting the poor by overcharging customers and using hard sell tactics on the vulnerable.
It was last month ordered to pay £14.8m in compensation to 249,000 customers.
In 2007, the US company running one investment fund asked the Duchy to contribute $450,000 to five projects, including an interest in London-based private equity firm that acquired 100% of BrightHouse and 75% of the owners of Threshers off licence chain.
The Duchy said the BrightHouse holding is now just £3,208 and it was not involved in fund investment decisions, but could not disclose the size of its original investment.
The chief finance officer of the £500m estate, Chris Adcock, told the BBC: “Our investment strategy is based on advice and recommendation from our investment consultants and appropriate asset allocation...
“The Duchy has only invested in highly regarded private equity funds following a strong recommendation from our investment consultants.”
A spokesperson for the Duchy of Lancaster added: “We operate a number of investments and a few of these are with overseas funds. All of our investments are fully audited and legitimate.
“The Queen voluntarily pays tax on any income she receives from the Duchy.”
3. Tory donor Lord Ashcroft ‘ignored rules around the management of his offshore investments’.
The peer is alleged to have given assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Punta Gorda Trust in Bermuda in 2000, but the Paradise Papers suggests he sometimes made decisions without consulting trust officials.
The BBC suggests such action could see the trust challenged by HM Revenue and Customs.
Lord Ashcroft, 71, said he would not respond because of the way he has been treated by BBC Panorama in the past.
He took to Twitter after the revelations were made to say ‘dear dear dear’.
4. Bono ‘used Malta-based firm to buy Lithuanian shopping centre’.
In one of the more unusual revelations, the U2 frontman is claimed to have used a company in Malta to to purchase a share of a shopping centre in Lithuania.
The Aušra mall opened in 2007 and was soon bought by a firm called Nude Estates of which the singer is an investor.
Bono’s spokeswoman told the Guardian: “Bono was a passive, minority investor in Nude Estates Malta Ltd, a company that was legally registered in Malta until it was voluntarily wound up in 2015. Malta is a well-established holding company jurisdiction within the EU.”
5. Offshore webs used by billionaires to buy Everton and Arsenal football club.
The Paradise Paper revelations also extend, perhaps unsurprisingly, into the multi-billion world of Premiership football.
The firm at the centre of the leak, Appleby, is said to have overseen the acquisition of a major stake in the Liverpool-based Premier League club Everton for Farhad Moshiri and a 30 percent stake in Arsenal for Uzbek-Russian oligarch, Alisher Usmanov.
Whilst this in itself is not unusual, the newly released files show a long-running and close business relationship between the two men raising questions as to whether the two clubs can function and rival each other independently on the pitch.
The financial waters are further muddied by a multi-million pound “gift” from Usmanov to Moshiri.