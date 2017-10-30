All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    Paralympian With One Leg Has The Best Halloween Costume You'll See This Year

    👏 👏 👏

    30/10/2017 10:01 GMT

    A Paralympian has well and truly won Halloween with his genius costume.

    Josh Sundquist, 33, had his left leg amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of nine. 

    The self-confessed “halloween enthusiast” has created inventive costumes ever since and this year is no exception.

    The US Paralympic Ski Team member has transformed himself into ‘Winnie the Pooh’s’ Tigger for the holidays, using his leg as the tail.

    A post shared by Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) on

    This isn’t the first time Josh has wowed the internet with his costume.

    In 2016, Josh, who also plays for the US Amputee Soccer Team, morphed into Lumière (the singing candle) from ‘Beauty and the Beast’. 

    A post shared by Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) on

    Josh’s other hilarious past creations include a flamingo and a foosball player.

    We can’t wait to see what he comes up with in 2018. 

    A post shared by Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) on

