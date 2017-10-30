Paralympian With One Leg Has The Best Halloween Costume You'll See This Year

A Paralympian has well and truly won Halloween with his genius costume.

Josh Sundquist, 33, had his left leg amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of nine.

The self-confessed “halloween enthusiast” has created inventive costumes ever since and this year is no exception.

The US Paralympic Ski Team member has transformed himself into ‘Winnie the Pooh’s’ Tigger for the holidays, using his leg as the tail.