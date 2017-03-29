A man in America is the first quadriplegic in the world to have his arm and hand movements restored after receiving a groundbreaking brain implant.

Bill Kochevar in Cleveland, Ohio was able to drink from a straw and feed himself mashed potato after his right arm was brought back to life by thought-control technology.

Kochevar said: “For somebody who’s been injured eight years and couldn’t move, being able to move just that little bit is awesome to me…it’s better than I thought it would be.”