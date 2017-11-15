Paramedic’s #BlueLightHappy Hashtag Is A Brilliant Antidote To Tragic Ambulance Row

Moore tweeted: “There are lots of stories of people not being nice to us lately - it’s time for a morale boost!”

Birmingham paramedic Rob Moore began the hashtag #BlueLightHappy to encourage the public to share stories of kindness towards 999 responders.

A paramedic is raising spirits on social media amid a somber news cycle about animosity towards emergency services staff.

There are lots of stories of people not being nice to us lately - it's time for a morale boost! Share your stories of people doing nice things for #team999 , whether you're on the giving or receiving end, and use #BlueLightHappy so we can see that people DO care about our work! pic.twitter.com/Lib2Maf0AB

It comes after an incident which saw a resident place an angry note on the windscreen of an ambulance responding to a medical emergency because the vehicle had blocked him in.

Hassan Shabbir wrote: “You may be saving lives but don’t park your van in a stupid place and block my drive,” in a note that went viral.

It later emerged the patient being treated had died, with Shabbir offering sincere apologies for what he described as a “monstrous” action.

A day later West Midlands Ambulance tweeted about a similar incident in which crews were treating a heart attack patient when a driver banged on the side of the vehicle to complain they couldn’t get their car out.