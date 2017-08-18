I’d say always talk calmly and avoid horrific details.

We’ve spoken to them about terrorism before in a very basic way - try things like ‘naughty people who want to hurt other people’.

We also have a plan in place. We explained that it’s very unlikely but one day we might have to suddenly run away from a naughty person but stay very calm.

My daughter will go with daddy and I will go with my son (that way we aren’t scrambling over children and know what to do should the worst happen).

We’d run and keep running and meet later if we lost each other

Children ask questions so answer with very basic responses rather than ‘there’s nothing to worry about’ they don’t need to be informed of details - just that they need to be safe.

We always make an informed choice before travelling. Research risks and look at gov website for details. (UK was higher risk than Barcelona.)

For us it’s about seeing the world but being aware things can happen - not just terrorism. Making a plan for any eventuality - Natural disasters etc. And to not be scared but be aware and be safe

We teach the little ones to be kind and welcoming of all race and religion - it isn’t Muslims that commit these awful crimes. It’s extremists. Remember ‘Naughty people’.