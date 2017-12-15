Parents Of 'Socially Advantaged Children' Most Likely To Allow Kids To Drink By Age 14

By the age of 14, almost half of kids have tried more than a few sips of alcohol and “socially-advantaged” children were the group most likely to drink.

An analysis of 10,000 children born in the UK, which is part of the Millennium Cohort Study, found that one in six parents allow their kids to drink booze by the time they turn 14.

The researchers, from the Centre for Longitudinal Studies at the UCL Institute of Education and Pennsylvania State University, found that “well-educated parents of white children” were most likely to allow their children to drink at 14.

Some parents may believe that exposing their kids to alcohol will help them develop a healthy attitude to drinking, but the study’s lead author, Jennifer Maggs, advised against this.

“Parents of socially-advantaged children may believe that allowing children to drink will teach them responsible use or may in fact inoculate them against dangerous drinking... they appear to view alcohol use as less risky,” said Maggs.

“However, there is little research to support these ideas.”