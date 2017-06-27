Sometimes kids can do some downright creepy things. Take this toddler, for example.
A couple shared a photo of their toddler who woke them in the middle of the night by standing at their door in the dark playing the recorder.
There are no words.
Imgur user yourdaughterkickedmydog shared the photo online and wrote: “When you wake up to small child playing a woodwind instrument at your door in the dark, no words can adequately summarise the sheer terror.”
