Parents Wake Up To Toddler Standing In Their Doorway Playing A Recorder And It Is Terrifying

'No words can adequately summarise the sheer terror.' 😱

27/06/2017 10:21
Amy Packham Life Writer at HuffPost UK

Sometimes kids can do some downright creepy things. Take this toddler, for example.

A couple shared a photo of their toddler who woke them in the middle of the night by standing at their door in the dark playing the recorder.

There are no words.

Terrifying

Imgur user  shared the photo online and wrote: “When you wake up to small child playing a woodwind instrument at your door in the dark, no words can adequately summarise the sheer terror.”

