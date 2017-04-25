A couple felt they would leave some subtle pointers to the babysitter coming over to look after their kids for the evening.
Rather than just letting her know the kids’ bedtimes and where the snacks were, they decided to leave a 10-point list of rules on everything she needed to know.
The babysitter’s boyfriend posted the hilarious list on Twitter on 20 April with the caption: “My girl went to go babysit and this is what the parents left her.”
The list started with: “I encourage the kids to watch as much TV as possible so they will leave you the hell alone.
“Feel free to do the same.”
Other brilliant rules included: “They do still breastfeed on demand, just download a video on YouTube” and “Don’t waste your time cooking or providing healthy snacks, jut give them pizza and leave.”
The parents told the babysitter to “let the kids have as much sugar as they want, as long as they will go away.”
And they also instructed her to throw away any unpaid bills and definitely not to answer the house phone.
The last rule is probably our favourite: “Do not believe ANYTHING the kids tell you.”
Well that’s just about got her sorted then.
People on Twitter loved it, and the tweet had more than 16,000 retweets in five days.