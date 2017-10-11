Parents have claimed a new playground in a shopping centre that was intended to be inclusive for all ages, is in fact “dangerous”.

The garden playground in Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre, Australia, shared photos of their new playground on Facebook on 8 October.

″We want your little ones to have the best time, so we designed our new playground to be inclusive for all ages,” the caption read.

“We have the soft play area for babies 0-three years old and climbing play for three- to 12-year-olds.”