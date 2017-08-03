A couple decided to surprise their two daughters with their newly-adopted baby sister, after the process happened quicker than they expected.

Kasi and Shane Pruitt, from Texas, US, said they had a call from their lawyer about a beautiful baby girl up for adoption. They went to pick her up the same day.

The couple already had four children, but their two sons were sleeping when they brought their new daughter home, so they decided to just surprise 11-year-old Raygen and six-year-old Harper.

“We just got home and our kids have no clue, they are in the house and we’re going to introduce Kelsey-Marie to her sisters,” the dad said on camera.