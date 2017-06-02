A mum has shared an urgent warning to parents about the dangers children can encounter in swimming pools, ahead of the summer holidays.

Alex Morgan explained that her family had been to Lanzarote in the Easter holidays. Her six-year-old daughter, Darcey, was swimming in the hotel’s pool when her hair got sucked into the filter that operated the waterfall.

This caused Darcey to get stuck and she was unable to swim up to the surface.

“She was kept under the water for over two minutes,” the mum wrote on Facebook on 30 May.

“Some incredibly brave people saved our little girl’s life that day. Her hair was pulled and pulled before it was ripped. Darcey was unconscious and had to be given CPR at the poolside.”