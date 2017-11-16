'Take 20' Initiative Hopes To Make It Easier For Parents To Speak To Their Kids About Mental Health

Parents are being encouraged to spend 20 minutes a week talking to their kids about how they are feeling, as part of a new initiative aiming to support child mental health.

National charity YoungMinds has today [16 November] launched #Take20 in the hope that it will help mums and dads tackle conversations that can sometimes be difficult to initiate.

The campaign encourages parents to talk to their children while doing something that they both enjoy, as being in a relaxed space can help kids open up about difficult topics.

The charity has created an online hub with resources, guidance and advice on how to navigate these “informal bonding moments”.

“Every parent wants to know what’s going on in their child’s life and be the first person to hear any news - good or bad,” said Jo Hardy, head of parent services at YoungMinds.

“But when it comes to talking about mental health, starting that conversation can be really hard.”