    LIFESTYLE
    20/01/2017 12:27 GMT | Updated 20/01/2017 12:30 GMT

    18 Parents Who Really Don't Understand Social Media

    Give us strength 🙈

    When you combine your parents with the internet, terrible things happen. But for everyone else online, it’s unintentional comedy gold. 

    From embarrassing comments to ridiculous memes, here are 18 parents who haven’t quite mastered social media (read: Twitbook) yet. 

    1. The Mum Who Responded To An Automated Tweet Message 

     

    2. The Dad Who Used Facebook To Post Indiana Jones Analyses

     

    3. The Mum Who Asked Twitter To Identify A Mysterious Object In Her Son’s Bathroom 

     

    4. The Dad Who Hasn’t Quite Got The Names Right Yet

     

    5.  The Mum Who Is Yet To Learn About Private Messaging

     

    6. The Dad Who Wants To Singlehandedly Alter The Way People Use Social Media 

     

     7. The Mum Who Thinks Facebook Gives A Shit About Her Floors

     

    8. The Mum Who Bought Into Those Shareable Facebook Statuses

     

    9. The Mum Who Doesn’t Play By The Rules 

     

    10. The Dad Who Sends Weird-Ass Memes

     

    11. The Mum Who Sends Mammoth Images On Whatsapp #RestInPeace4G

     

    12. The Mum Who Live-Streamed Her Big Night Out

     

    13. The Mum Who Shared Mooning Santa Pics With Her Son

     

    14. The Dad Who Hasn’t Mastered The Art Of Caps Lock 

     

    15. The Mum Who Shares EVERYTHING On Messenger

     

    16. The Dad Who Is Still Working On His Selfie Game

     

    17. The Mum Who Believes Everything Facebook Tells Her 

     

    18. The Dad Who Nobody Understands

     

     

    MORE:ParentsTwitterFunny PicturesSocial Mediacomedy

