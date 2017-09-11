Parents are being encouraged to write to their children’s schools to ask them to teach subjects related to porn.

Sexual health charity FPA is urging parents to get confirmation that topics such as consent, communication, body image and self-esteem are covered in relationships and sex education lessons (RSE), in order to develop healthy relationships.

This is in response to a survey of 2,004 parents carried out by FPA, which found 81% think it’s a good idea to start talking to young people about subjects related to pornography – in a way suitable for their age – before they’re 16.

“Parents, teachers and the government have all told us that schools need to be teaching subjects related to porn, such as body image, self-esteem, consent and communication,” said Natika Halil, chief executive of FPA.

BrianAJackson via Getty Images

Halil continued: “These topics of course need to be age-appropriate, and should never involve showing porn in schools.

“It’s about ensuring that young people’s education provides an opportunity to frankly discuss a range of issues, so that they have the skills they need to contextualise pornography as a fantasy and to challenge some of the stereotypes it may contain.”

Halil said the FPA are helping parents contact their children’s schools to confirm they are teaching the subjects their children need to know in order to develop healthy relationships.

“We’ll also be sharing tips for parents and teachers to help them feel confident in having the conversations they need to support their children and students,” she said.

Teacher Alice Hoyle said: “I know how important these subjects are, and the difference covering them can make to my students.

“Making sure that young people get the relationships and sex education that they need will always be a partnership between parents and schools.

“It’s for this reason that it’s great for schools to know they have the support of parents, which is why it’s vital for parents who care strongly about this issue to make their voices heard.”