But now Jackson has triggered the internet for something a little more... playful.

The 19-year-old got new tattoos of religious symbols descending in a straight line from her chest to her belly button and shared the look with her fans on Instagram.

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. J. (@parisjackson) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Jackson isn’t the only star who is partial to a bit of chest ink. Rapper and actress Eve is also known for having two little paws on her chest, an image synonymous with her sassy stage persona.

A post shared by EVE @therealeve (@therealeve) on Jul 16, 2016 at 9:38pm PDT

If Jackson’s snap has inspired you to consider a similar inking, here are a few of our favourite designs from social media to inspire you:

A post shared by Friendliest of Martians (@friendly.martian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

And we couldn’t resist sharing some with the same idea, only down the back:

One for the lads.