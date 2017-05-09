Scientists have warned that the 1.5°C global warming limit negotiated in the Paris climate agreement could be broken as soon as 2026.

New research suggests that a natural fluctuation in the Pacific ocean may accelerate warming even faster than climatologists had predicted.

When the Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation is in its negative phase, it traps hot water in the deeper layers of the ocean, slowing global warming.

But when it shifts to its positive phase, as scientists suspect it is has, the process reverses, causing temperatures to rise at a faster rate.