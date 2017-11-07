A parking space in a popular holiday resort has sold for up to £40,000.

The parking space in St Ives, Cornwall is close to the town centre, beach and harbour and was bought for the guide price of between £30,000 and £40,000, the Press Association reported.

Space 19, measuring 4.4 metres by 2.1 metres (14ft 5in by 6ft 11in), is in the Tregenna Hill car park, which is a private, gated car park.