Parliament’s standards watchdog is investigating a “serious data breach” after a document containing details of MPs’ staff’s personal details, including their pay, was posted online.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) sent an urgent email To MPs on Friday afternoon, warning their staff’s names, salaries, rewards, working patterns and holiday entitlements had been published after the breach.

“I would like to reassure you that no information relating to the security of the individuals affected was made public – no addresses, no bank account details, no phone numbers, and no National Insurance numbers were disclosed,” Ipsa chief executive Marcial Boo wrote.