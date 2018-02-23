MPs May Have To Ask The Queen's Permission For Parliament Refurb

MPs may have to ask permission from the Queen before a costly refurbishment of Parliament goes ahead.

The House of Commons and House of Lords are preparing to “decant” to another location while essential repairs to the Palace of Westminster are carried out.

MPs voted to allow the move to go ahead last month, but the government had admitted the ambitious project may not be able to get underway without the royal nod.

In response to a written question from prominent historian and cross-bench peer Peter Hennessy, former chief whip Lord Young said: “As a parliamentary programme, the delivery of the Restoration and Renewal (R&R) of the Palace of Westminster is a matter for both Houses of Parliament.