Parliament's Sports And Social Bar Closed After Fight Between Parliamentary Staff

A popular bar in the Houses of Parliament bar has been closed after a fight involving two members of staff.
Two men have been arrested after the incident at The Sports and Social club, a regular haunt of parliamentary staff and MPs’ researchers.
A 57-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of GBH and affray and a 64-year-old man, also a Commons employee, has been taken to hospital following the incident on Tuesday evening.
The fight is thought to have taken place in the alleyway outside the bar.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 18:30hrs on Tuesday, 5 December, to a courtyard within the House of Commons to reports of an altercation between two men.
“Police attended. A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and affray and taken to a central London police station.
“A second man, aged 64, was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service for treatment to non life-threatening injuries. No other persons were involved.”
A House of Lords spokesperson said: “Following an incident on the Parliamentary Estate last night involving two parliamentary staff, after leaving the Sports and Social Club bar, an investigation is under way and the bar will be temporarily closed until that investigation is complete.”