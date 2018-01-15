Parliamentary Inquiry Launched Into Sexual Harassment In Public Places

A new Parliamentary inquiry has been launched into sexual harassment of women and girls in public places.

MPs on the women and equalities select committee want individuals and organisations to report their experiences of unwanted attention or abuse on the street, on public transport, in shops and in bars and clubs.

It follows claims made by Westminster staff of a culture of “alcohol and power” leading to sexual assaults, harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

A national survey published by YouGov in 2016 revealed 85% of women aged 18–24 had experienced unwanted sexual attention in public places and 45% experienced unwanted sexual touching.

Reported sexual offences on trains have also more than doubled in the past five years, with 1,448 offences were reported in 2016-17, up from 650 in 2012-2013.

Labour MP Jess Phillips, who sits on the committee, told HuffPost UK: “My inbox is full of stories of women groped at work, stalked and hassled in public and of women changing their behaviour to avoid it.

“In the last month, for example, I have supported a 17-year-old girl sexually assaulted on the bus. She thought no-one would believe her or care it took a lot for her to speak up.

“This is not something that is happening somewhere else - it’s everywhere and we have to stop it.”