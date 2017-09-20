Two more arrests were made in south Wales on Wednesday morning in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack.

A 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested in Newport, bringing the total detained to five.

This follows the arrest of a 25-year-old man at a separate address in Newport on Tuesday evening.

PA Wire/PA Images Police at the scene in Jeffrey Street in Newport

Two other men who were arrested on Saturday remain in custody.

Witnesses to Tuesday’s arrest described officers “jumping” a man who was put into a police car and driven away.

Nearby resident Sully Ali, 19, a part-time model, told the Press Association: “A big van pulled up and six officers got out and jumped this guy. There were two armed officers there, they didn’t have their guns pointed at him but they had them on show.

“The guy was smiling. I didn’t hear him saying anything or the police saying anything to him.”

Ali said the arrested man worked as a painter and decorator for some local residents. He added: “They were Met Police officers, they were wearing hats saying Met Police and they didn’t speak like anyone from round here.

“He was arrested and handcuffed by officers wearing suits. They handcuffed him and led him away, they didn’t put him in the van though, they put him in a marked police car.”

Residents said the arrested man had lived in the area for many years and attended local mosques.

PA Wire/PA Images Five men are now in custody over the attack

One mother said: “He did some painting on our house about two years ago. He was a nice guy, he was very softly spoken. He used to condemn terrorism in front of my husband, my husband would condemn terrorism and he would agree with him. I know he is a Muslim but I don’t know what mosque he went to.

“Muslims in this area are totally shocked, we condemn terrorism totally and we totally condemn what happened in London.”

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday.

“We now have five men in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.

“We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption. However, it is important that we continue with these searches and I’d like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation.”

An improvised explosive device partially exploded on a District Line train at Parsons Green on Friday.