Detectives have been granted more time to question two men aged 18 and 21 over Friday’s terror attack at Parsons Green Underground station, Scotland Yard has said.

Police apprehended a yet-to-be named 18-year-old in the port area at Dover on Friday evening and the 21-year-old - named locally as Yahyah Farroukh - was arrested late on Saturday after being stopped by officers outside a fried chicken shop in Hounslow, west London.

The 18-year-old, understood to be suspected of planting the device on a Tube train, is believed to have been living with foster carers Ronald Jones, 88, and wife Penelope, 71.

Their home was subject to an armed raid on Saturday morning and is still behind a huge metal police cordon on the street in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.