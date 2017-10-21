A second person has been charged with the murder of Omid Saidy after he was stabbed to death in a west London street after asking a drug dealer to move on.
Saidy, 20, was killed outside Parsons Green Tube station on Monday, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month.
Shafiq Smith, 18, was charged with murder in the early hours of Saturday. It follows the charging of a 16-year-old boy with the same offence earlier in the week.
Smith was also charged with attempted murder, and threatening a person with a bladed or pointed article in a public place. He is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Scotland Yard said the victim confronted a drug dealer and another male who was with him, before chasing the pair.
But he was was fatally stabbed when he caught up to them and Saidy, from Fulham, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.30pm.