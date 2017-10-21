A second person has been charged with the murder of Omid Saidy after he was stabbed to death in a west London street after asking a drug dealer to move on.

Saidy, 20, was killed outside Parsons Green Tube station on Monday, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month.

Shafiq Smith, 18, was charged with murder in the early hours of Saturday. It follows the charging of a 16-year-old boy with the same offence earlier in the week.

Smith was also charged with attempted murder, and threatening a person with a bladed or pointed article in a public place. He is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.