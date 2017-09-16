An 18-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in the port area of Dover in connection with the Parsons Green bombing, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said that the arrest was “significant”, but added: “Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical.”

The man remains in custody at a local police station and will be transferred to a south London police station in due course, a police statement reads.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd described the arrest as “very significant”, but added: “The operation is ongoing.”

The suspect was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 which gives police the power to arrest someone suspected of terrorism-related offences without a warrant.

These powers allow the extended detention of suspects without charge beyond the maximum four days available under the law that governs most other arrests.