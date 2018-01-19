All Sections
    NEWS
    19/01/2018 13:27 GMT

    Parsons Green Terror Attack: Teenager Pleads Not Guilty

    30 Tube passengers were injured.

    A teenager has denied responsibility for the Parsons Green terror attack which injured 30 Tube travellers.

    Iraqi Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, 18, was charged with attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion that was likely to endanger life on September 15 last year.

    He allegedly built and placed an improvised explosive device on a train and at or around Parsons Green train station which partially exploded.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali denied responsibility for the Parsons Green terror attack 

    Hassan, of Cavendish Road, Sunbury, Surrey, appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Haddon-Cave.

    He appeared via video link from Belmarsh jail wearing a pink sweatshirt, and had short cropped hair and was clean shaven.

    Hassan spoke only to enter not guilty pleas to both charges before he was remanded in custody for a two-week trial from March 5.

    A further hearing was also set for February 23.

    PA
    30 people were injured in the attack 
