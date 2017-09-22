An 18-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the Parsons Green tube terror attack.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, of Sunbury, Surrey, was charged with attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

He was arrested in Dover, Kent, at around 8am on Saturday, 16 September and appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon.

PA Wire/PA Images 30 people were injured in the attack

Wearing a grey jumper and with long, dark and unruly hair, Hassan spoke only to give his name, date of birth and address and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 13 October.

The attack on the District Line tube train in West London left 30 people injured.

Three other men, aged 25, 30 and 17, remain in custody under section 41 of the Terrorism Act in connection with the investigation, which is being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Two – aged 48 and 21 – were released from police custody on Thursday, 21 September, with no further action.