A mash-up of the national anthems of India and Pakistan has been released to mark 70 years since the partition of India.
The song, shared on Facebook by pro-peace group Voice of Ram, is called the “peace anthem” and is intended to encourage unity between the nations.
The track features a number of singers from both India and Pakistan who take it in turns to sing parts of India’s Jana Gana Mana and Pakistan’s Pāk Sarzamīn.
Commentators on the video - which ends with the words “Let’s stand together for peace” written in English - have praised the song and its message.
British India was split into two independent nations, India and Pakistan, at the end of British colonial rule in August 1947.
The division caused the displacement of fifteen million people and the deaths of more than a million as violence broke out, creating tensions that still exist between the rival nations today.