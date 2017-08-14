A mash-up of the national anthems of India and Pakistan has been released to mark 70 years since the partition of India.

The song, shared on Facebook by pro-peace group Voice of Ram, is called the “peace anthem” and is intended to encourage unity between the nations.

The track features a number of singers from both India and Pakistan who take it in turns to sing parts of India’s Jana Gana Mana and Pakistan’s Pāk Sarzamīn.