This was the dramatic moment air passengers were forced to reach for their oxygen masks as their flight prepared to make an emergency landing.
The masks were deployed on Sunday after the Titan Airways Boeing 767-300 suffered a sudden depressurisation shortly after leaving London.
The flight, carrying 262 passengers and 10 crew, had been en route to the Polish city of Rzeszow when it sent out a Mayday call.
The Captain declared an emergency to the air traffic control authorities and diverted the aircraft to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at around 10am.
Phone footage captured rows of Orthodox Jews who were on a pilgrimage to the grave of Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk, affixing their masks and praying and singing Ani ma’amin, or “I believe” in Hebrew, the Jewish Chronicle reported.
A spokesman for the London-based charter airline, which operates a fleet of 10 aircraft, said: “There were no injuries amongst the passengers and crew but on arrival the aircraft was met by emergency service personnel as a precaution to ensure the welfare of the passengers.
“Whilst such events are rare, all Titan Airways crew undergo regular rigorous training in accordance with EU EASA regulations to ensure they manage such situations successfully.
“Titan Airways are now working with the passengers on their further travel plans.”