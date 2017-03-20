All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    20/03/2017 13:15 GMT | Updated 20/03/2017 13:19 GMT

    Passengers Don Oxygen Masks As Boeing 767 Suddenly Depressurises After Leaving London

    They sang Ani ma’amin, or 'I believe' in Hebrew.

    This was the dramatic moment air passengers were forced to reach for their oxygen masks as their flight prepared to make an emergency landing.

    The masks were deployed on Sunday after the Titan Airways Boeing 767-300 suffered a sudden depressurisation shortly after leaving London.

    The flight, carrying 262 passengers and 10 crew, had been en route to the Polish city of Rzeszow when it sent out a Mayday call.

    YouTube
    The clip shows passengers putting on their oxygen masks as the plane prepared to make an emergency landing 
    YouTube
    The passengers reportedly prayed and sang during the incident 

    The Captain declared an emergency to the air traffic control authorities and diverted the aircraft to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at around 10am.

    Phone footage captured rows of Orthodox Jews who were on a pilgrimage to the grave of Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk, affixing their masks and praying and singing Ani ma’amin, or “I believe” in Hebrew, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

    YouTube
    None of the crew or 262 passengers were hurt 

    A spokesman for the London-based charter airline, which operates a fleet of 10 aircraft, said: “There were no injuries amongst the passengers and crew but on arrival the aircraft was met by emergency service personnel as a precaution to ensure the welfare of the passengers.

    “Whilst such events are rare, all Titan Airways crew undergo regular rigorous training in accordance with EU EASA regulations to ensure they manage such situations successfully.

    “Titan Airways are now working with the passengers on their further travel plans.”

    MORE:newslondonTitan AirwaysBoeing 767

    Conversations