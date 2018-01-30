Britons will have to pay more for their passports come March as the government hikes fees in a bid to encourage more people to apply online.

Here’s everything you need to know:

How much will an adult’s passport cost?

An adult’s passport currently costs £72.50, regardless of how the application is made.

The price for postal applications is set to increase to £85 for adults.

The cost of online applications will only go up by £3 to £75.50.