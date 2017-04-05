Trans people must be allowed gender-neutral passports to stop them facing “distressing questions” that deter them from travelling, campaigners have said.

LGBT rights charity Stonewall said limiting passports to male or female “often presents hurdles for trans people, and can lead to them choosing not to travel at all”.

Stonewall has called for the change as part of its five-year plan to promote equality for trans people, which includes updating The Equality Act and allowing people to change their gender identity without a medical letter.

Brexit has already forced the Government to think about how it will change British passports, which will no longer need to be the EU burgundy.