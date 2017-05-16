Tattoo Removal Method Leaves Woman With Huge Scar Across Her Chest (Graphic Images)

Editor’s Note: This article previously referred to Rejuvi as the tattoo removal method claimed to have been used by Ms. Pasuda Reaw, a student in Udon Thani, Thailand. The article noted that the company’s UK distributor had “questioned the authenticity of the product used in Thailand” along with other aspects of the situation, and had told HuffPost that the manufacturer was investigating. In light of documentation recently provided by company representatives, we have at this time removed references to the company in the article. Ms. Reaw has not responded to requests for comment.
A young woman has revealed how a tattoo removal method had left her with severe scarring across her upper chest.
Pasuda Reaw, a student living in Udon Thani, Thailand, wanted to remove a large tattoo of a rose, but shortly after the treatment her skin began to ooze, itch and peel.
The student has since been left with bright pink scarring on her upper chest, which is difficult for her to hide, and has warned of the dangers of certain tattoo removal methods.
In a Facebook photo album titled ‘Beautiful Pain’, Reaw showed the terrifying effects of the tattoo removal method since having her first treatment in Thailand one month ago.
Halfway through the removal process, Reaw said her wound was incredibly itchy - so much so that it would wake her up in the middle of the night because she felt like it would “explode”. As a result, she ended up peeling the tattoo away from her skin.
She told her 22,000 Facebook followers that she does not recommend this form of tattoo removal to anyone and wishes she had paid more for laser removal instead.
Firas Al-Niaimi, expert dermatologist at sk:n clinics, explained the technicality of tattoo removal to HuffPost UK. He said: “Tattoos are exogenous ink particles inserted deep in the skin largely for decorative purposes.
“Tattoo removal practices have evolved over centuries from using salt and chemical products, to destructive therapies that has resulted in significant scarring.
“In order to remove the tattoos, which are found in the lower part of the skin called the dermis, it is best to shatter the particles into much smaller particles without injuring the surroundings to minimise scarring.”
Al-Niaimi said the the best and safest method for removing tattoos is with lasers.
He concluded: “Tattoo removal methods using chemicals should be discouraged and not used as it is non-selective and carries a high risk of scarring such as in this unfortunate case.”
Stuart Gale, owner and chief pharmacist at Oxford Online Pharmacy, reiterated this: “Patients should only ever use a CQC registered service which employs approved laser removal technicians, for tattoo removal.”