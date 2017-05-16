Tattoo Removal Method Leaves Woman With Huge Scar Across Her Chest (Graphic Images)

Editor’s Note: This article previously referred to Rejuvi as the tattoo removal method claimed to have been used by Ms. Pasuda Reaw, a student in Udon Thani, Thailand. The article noted that the company’s UK distributor had “questioned the authenticity of the product used in Thailand” along with other aspects of the situation, and had told HuffPost that the manufacturer was investigating. In light of documentation recently provided by company representatives, we have at this time removed references to the company in the article. Ms. Reaw has not responded to requests for comment.

A young woman has revealed how a tattoo removal method had left her with severe scarring across her upper chest.

Pasuda Reaw, a student living in Udon Thani, Thailand, wanted to remove a large tattoo of a rose, but shortly after the treatment her skin began to ooze, itch and peel.

The student has since been left with bright pink scarring on her upper chest, which is difficult for her to hide, and has warned of the dangers of certain tattoo removal methods.