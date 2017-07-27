Pat McGrath’s Labs makeup collection, that sold out almost immediately in America, is now available to buy in the UK.

The beauty industry has been buzzing over McGrath’s range of glitter lip products and gold eyeshadow, since she launched her collection in the US earlier this year,.

Now available to buy from Net-A-Porter, 10 products from four of the Lab’s limited kits will on the market: the Skin Fetish 003 Kit; Metalmorphosis 005 Kit; Dark Star 006 Kit; and Lust 004 Everything Kit.