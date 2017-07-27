All Sections
    27/07/2017 12:25 BST

    Pat McGrath's Labs Makeup Is Now Available In The UK, And This Is Not A Drill

    Take all of our money 🙌

    Pat McGrath’s Labs makeup collection, that sold out almost immediately in America, is now available to buy in the UK.

    The beauty industry has been buzzing over McGrath’s range of glitter lip products and gold eyeshadow, since she launched her collection in the US earlier this year,. 

    Now available to buy from Net-A-Porter, 10 products from four of the Lab’s limited kits will on the market: the Skin Fetish 003 Kit; Metalmorphosis 005 Kit; Dark Star 006 Kit; and Lust 004 Everything Kit. 

    Net-A-Porter / Pat McGrath

    McGrath, who has carved out an über successful career as a makeup artist for celebrities and many fashion brands, is one in demand lady. This month she was named as British Vogue’s new beauty editor-at-large

    Taking to Instagram, she’s shared multiple videos and images of her sparkly kits in action. 

    A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

    A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

    A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

    A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

    Prices range from £55 to £135, and you can buy them online now

