Patients With 'Urgent Symptoms' Struggling To Access Sexual Health Clinics

Prompt access to UK sexual health clinics, particularly for those in urgent need, has worsened over the past few years. New research has revealed in many parts of the UK, access has fallen below recommended standards, which say patients should be offered an appointment within 48 hours of contacting the service. Furthermore, women are less likely to be offered an appointment than men. Although clinics in Wales and Northern Ireland are the worst offenders for overall access, the sharpest decline has occurred in clinics in England.

coldsnowstorm via Getty Images

In light of increasing demand on sexual health (GUM) clinics, researchers wanted to know if current access to clinics met UK standards, set out by the British Association of Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) in 2010. These recommend that 98% of patients should be offered an appointment within 48 hours of making contact with the service. So in January 2014 the researchers sent postal questionnaires to the lead clinicians of all 248 GUM clinics in the UK, asking about appointment times. The following month, researchers posing as patients (mystery shoppers) with urgent and non-urgent needs rang 220 of the clinics that were contactable by phone and open for two or more days a week, requesting an appointment. The entire process was repeated in 2015, but with the addition of mystery shopper visits to a random sample of clinics (one in four) to check on waiting times and same-day appointment availability. The survey responses showed that the proportion of clinicians who said that all their patients were offered an appointment within 48 hours fell from just over 76% in 2014 to just over 67% in 2015. Yet most clinicians (more than 96% in both years) expected patients with symptoms to be offered an appointment within 48 hours of making contact. In 2014 the total number of attempted calls required to make contact with the clinics was 1025; in 2015 the equivalent figure was 1056.