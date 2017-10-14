Patricia Arquette has become the latest Hollywood star to speak about sexual harassment, as allegations against Harvey Weinstein - and other Hollywood personalities - continue to emerge.

Taking to Twitter to share her views, the Oscar-winning actress has suggested an encounter with filmmaker Oliver Stone once made her feel “weird”.

Duane Prokop via Getty Images Patricia Arquette

She then reminded her followers that stories like this are not reserved for the entertainment industry, stating: “Sexual impropriety is everywhere.”

In a series of tweets, Patricia claims that “years ago” Oliver wanted to do a movie, containing “very sexual” material with her.

He then allegedly sent the actress roses and invited her to a ‘Natural Born Killers’ screening, and after feeling “weird” she decided to take her boyfriend along.

Her tweets read:

3/Something felt weird so I asked my boyfriend to go with me. The room was packed. Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

4/ He said "Why did you bring him?" I said "Why is it a problem I brought him? It shouldn't be a problem. Think about THAT Oliver." — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

4) why DIDN'T you bring your boyfriend? 5) Believe women! & seconds later Don't believe women! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

5/ anyway never heard about the movie again & didn't care to. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

What I am demonstrating is the craggy and uncertain terrain women negotiate in Entertainment and all businesses. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

By all means this is a problem in Hollywood. But I have also experienced sexual impropriety in a gynecologist office. It's everywhere. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

I have experienced sexual impropriety since I was 4 years old-out in the world. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

Oliver is yet to respond to Patricia’s tweets and his agent is yet to respond to a request for comment sent by HuffPost UK.

Patricia’s tweets come just days after the filmmaker was forced to clarify his stance on the allegations Harvey Weinstein is facing.

When asked about recent reports on Weinstein earlier this week, Oliver said (via Variety): “I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s [Weinstein] going through either.”

PA Archive/PA Images Oliver Stone

However, after facing a backlash over the comments, he took to Facebook to explain himself, writing: “I’ve been travelling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times.

“After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape.