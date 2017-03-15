When a $300 commercial drone went head-to-head with a $3m Patriot missile, it was only going to end one way.

“That quadcopter [...] did not stand a chance,” said David Perkins, an American army general, revealing that a US ally made the strike.

“On the kinetic exchange ratio, the Patriot won,” Perkins told an audience at a military symposium, adding. “I’m not sure that’s a good economic exchange ratio.”